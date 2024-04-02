The RSPCA will celebrate 200 years since its formation by unveiling new pet food banks locations across Surrey this year.
The charity has a number of established pet food banks with plans for more in Surrey to help the growing number of pet owners in need of help.
Already this year 15,400 dog meals and 27,270 cat meals have been provided to pet food bank users.
RSPCA national food bank co-ordinator, Alison Fletcher, said: “Sadly our rescuers are often coming across people who are struggling to feed themselves and will go without food themselves so they can afford to feed their pets.
“With the help of the public, we’ve been changing animals’ lives for two centuries, so it is really fitting that in our 200th birthday year we can announce this major expansion to ensure ‘no community goes without’.”
The nearest current pet food banks are located in Alton, Bordon, Headley and Guildford.