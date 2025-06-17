A Grayshott woman who credits a clinical trial with saving her life is encouraging others to join a new UK-wide research registry, as health leaders launch the country’s biggest-ever drive to recruit participants for clinical trials.
Sally Maidment, a retired primary school teacher, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018. Offered the chance to take part in the ICON8B trial at the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, she chose to enrol – not just for herself, but to help others.
“I wasn’t expected to make an immediate decision,” Sally said. “I took the information home, thought it through, and decided it was worth trying. Seven years later, I’m still here.”
The ICON8B study, funded by Cancer Research UK, aimed to discover whether a more frequent chemotherapy schedule, using the drug paclitaxel with or without bevacizumab, could delay relapse or prolong life for women with ovarian cancer. For Sally, the gamble paid off.
“I began chemotherapy before surgery, and continued with the trial’s treatment afterward,” she said. “I was lucky – I didn’t experience side effects. At one point I even wondered if the treatment was working. But now I know it was.”
Now cancer-free, Sally is supporting the launch of Be Part of Research, a free online registry run by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR). The service connects people with studies that match their health needs, location and interests. Trials may involve everything from hospital treatments to simple online surveys.
“Whether you have a condition or not, it’s worth exploring,” Sally says. “If it feels right for you, give it a try. It could save your life – or someone else’s.”
More than 25,000 people in Surrey took part in NIHR-supported research over the past year, including over 22,000 at local NHS trusts. But with the launch of the Be Part of Research registry, health leaders hope to recruit 1.5 million more people across the UK.
Dr Stephen Barnett, Network Director for the NIHR South East Research Delivery Network, said: “People not only took part in research within the NHS - trusts and GP surgeries - but also in places closer to home like schools, care homes, local authorities and hospices. These participants are shaping the future of health and care, each one driving progress, discovery and hope for generations to come. Every participant makes a difference.”
Professor Lucy Chappell, CEO of the NIHR, added: “Tomorrow’s treatments are today’s research. Whether you’re healthy or living with a condition, you can be part of something that changes lives. It’s also vital that research reflects the diversity of our society, so we’re urging people from all backgrounds to sign up.”
Studies through Be Part of Research cover a wide range of conditions, including cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Participants can choose what areas they’re contacted about and will be notified when a relevant opportunity arises.
People interested in taking part can create a free Be Part of Research account at bepartofresearch.uk
