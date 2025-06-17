Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey is among the first hospitals to be rebuilt as part of Labour’s revised new hospitals programme, with work to begin by 2030.
It was exempted from the government’s review in September along with other hospitals made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
Government officials have said work can begin quickly once a site is selected by project managers.
Frimley NHS Trust were meant to announce the new site in May, according to Bracknell Forest Councillors.
Now, MP for Bracknell Peter Swallow has asked the government to urge hospital bosses to announce the new site.
Karin Smyth, Minister of State for Health (secondary care) said the Government was ‘very keen that they [Frimley] do get on with it quickly’.
The minister said: “We are four square behind that getting on. It’s at the beginning of a very long queue in the new hospitals programme – one of the things we inherited which we wish was better inherited – but we are working with what we’ve got.
“We’ve put the new hospital programme on a firm financial footing and Frimley Park being at the beginning of that queue, we’re very keen that they do get on with it very quickly because there are very many other people waiting behind them.”
