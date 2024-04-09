Kevin, a young dark bay horse living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, is looking for his forever home.
The native-type gelding measures 13.1hh and is ready for adoption.
“He is just three years old,” said Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce.
“Kevin was very shy when he first came in to us and it took quite a while for us to gain his trust and show him everything is ok.
“He is now good to catch, lead, tie up, be groomed and have his feet picked out.
“Kevin has also started some ground work in the school as he is getting quite confident and a little bored in the field. He is currently turned out with other geldings 24/7 but is happy to be part-stabled.
“We are looking for a patient, experienced adopter for Kevin to carry on with his training and have some fun. He is fully vaccinated, micro-chipped and passported.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Kevin, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.