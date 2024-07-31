Glenn added: “Rehoming a pet is incredibly rewarding and can also be the most cost effective way to acquire a new family member too! “With calls to our emergency line on the rise, it's likely to be another really busy time for our centres. "But those looking to add a pet to their family can help relieve the pressure by choosing to adopt, rather than shop - giving a pet a second chance, and freeing up space for more animals in need at RSPCA centres. "There's countless pets who've rescued situations of cruelty and mistreatment on the RSPCA's dedicated Find a Pet website - all deserving of a forever home and happiness. “But for those not looking to adopt, supporting the RSPCA's summer cruelty appeal is another great way to help these animals. As animal abuse reaches its awful peak this summer, and our centres work even harder for these amazing animals, our supporters can help make a difference."