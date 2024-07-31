RSPCA’s frontline rescue teams dealt with more animal welfare incidents on August 1 last year than any other day over summer. Officers dealt with 1,171 incidents on that day alone - the most of any day in July, August or September.
Incidents include giving advice to owners, transferring animals in need of help, rescuing animals and responding to cruelty reports - which have already been on the rise this year.
In the first six months of this year, the RSPCA took 44,879 cruelty reports to its emergency line - up more than two per cent on the same timeframe last year.
The charity is always at its busiest on the frontline during the summer months - and has launched its ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ campaign to support its vital work. But the worst could be yet to come over the summer - when the charity receives a report of cruelty every five minutes, and its rescue teams deal with tens of thousands of incidents.
Operations manager Glenn Mayoll said: “We receive more reports of cruelty in summer than at any other time of year - and that not only means our officers are very busy, but this puts even more pressure on our animal centres too. “Our centres specialise in the rehabilitation and rehoming of animals who've so often escaped difficult situations, including cruelty and neglect. They need the public’s support to keep doing their amazing work now more than ever. “That’s why we’ve launched the ‘RSPCA No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ appeal in our 200th anniversary year. Because we need to take action together to help animals. It’s the responsibility of us all to show kindness and compassion to all animals; everyone for every kind."
RSPCA animal centre teams work incredibly hard to rehabilitate and rehome animals brought in by the charity’s officers. All animals rehomed by the charity are fully assessed - by behaviourists and vets - and will also be microchipped, neutered and vaccinated.
Centre teams then work to match ready-to-rehome animals to the best new home - creating the ‘perfect match’ for both the pet and new owner.
Glenn added: “Rehoming a pet is incredibly rewarding and can also be the most cost effective way to acquire a new family member too! “With calls to our emergency line on the rise, it's likely to be another really busy time for our centres. "But those looking to add a pet to their family can help relieve the pressure by choosing to adopt, rather than shop - giving a pet a second chance, and freeing up space for more animals in need at RSPCA centres. "There's countless pets who've rescued situations of cruelty and mistreatment on the RSPCA's dedicated Find a Pet website - all deserving of a forever home and happiness. “But for those not looking to adopt, supporting the RSPCA's summer cruelty appeal is another great way to help these animals. As animal abuse reaches its awful peak this summer, and our centres work even harder for these amazing animals, our supporters can help make a difference."