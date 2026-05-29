Playtime at a family centre in Woking has just got more exciting for children with disabilities thanks to a wonderful gesture from one of the town’s most beloved groups.
The £3,240 donation from the Woking & District Rotary Club allowed the Barnados to install and purchase new sensory and physical equipment at its centre in Sythwood.
The sum was the exact amount needed to fund the new playground equipment which will support the charity’s Play and Learn Plus sessions.
The Woking Family Centre helps struggling local families to find parenting and relationship solutions, and to grow in confidence to manage future difficulties.
It aims to help families build their own resilience and support network, with WDRC happy to give the good cause its latest handout.
“Our community projects team at WDRC are having a very busy time, identifying the best way to spend the funds we have raised from the Woking community during the last year,” said Club President, Gill Colbeck.
“It is hard to think of a more deserving cause locally than this one.”
She added: “This is just the latest of a series of grants we are making to local charities this year.”
Woking Family Centre provides one-to-one family support where family circumstances are having a significant impact on the health, development or wellbeing of a child.
Families and practitioners working with families such as GPs, health visitors, schools, and early years settings can request support for families who need targeted help.
The WDRC has around 40 members and meets fortnightly on Wednesday evenings with a varied programme that includes social events.
It supports numerous events throughout the year, which includes fundraising and giving time to help the local community, and also support some international projects. Since its inception the club has raised over £850,000.
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