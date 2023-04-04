KEEPER Craig Ross is impressed by the Cards’ next generation of goalies – and says that if he is called upon, he will help them in any way he can.
In the autumn, Woking will open a dedicated academy for glovemen.
It will be overseen by former first-team goalkeeping coach Matt Winter, who says its aim is to provide players for the club’s senior side.
Ross, who was a member of the Cards’ academy when he was a teenager, told the News & Mail: “I’ve seen the academy goalies a few times and they’ve been to train with us a couple of times this season.
“There’re some really talented lads. I’ve been in their shoes and I’ve gone on and had a career of my own.
“I’m on board with anything I can do to help them and help Matty, because he’s been a big part of my time here as well.”
When he left the academy, Ross embarked on a career that saw him play for clubs including Cambridge United, Eastbourne Borough, Hampton & Richmond Borough and Barnet.
He made 38 appearances for the Bees in the Football League and returned to Woking, via Leatherhead, in September 2018, helping them win promotion back into the Vanarama National League in his first season at The Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Asked what advice he would give to an aspiring goalkeeper, Ross, 33, said: “There’s never a time to rest on your laurels at any point in your career.
“Being a goalkeeper is full of ups and downs, so it’s tough sometimes. Whenever I’m facing a hard time, I don’t give up. I concentrate on what I’m doing and believe in what I’m doing – and hopefully that will prevail.”
For more on Woking FC, see the 13 April issue of the News & Mail.