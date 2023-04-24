Drivers in and around Woking will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M3, from 8pm April 18 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 northbound, 3, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.
• M25, from midnight, February 20 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure and narrow lane with 50mph speed limit for, junction improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.