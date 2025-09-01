Drivers in and around Woking will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11pm August 29 to 5.30am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closures for urgent technology works.
• M25, from 11pm August 29 to 5.30am September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for Urgent Technology works.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 11pm September 12 to 5.30am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for sign works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.