Drivers in and around Woking will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:
• M25, from 10pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M25, from 10pm February 7 to 5.30am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for electrical works.
• M25, from 10pm February 9 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for electrical works.
• A3, from 10pm February 13 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham Lane to Painshill, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority network and National Highways network.
• M25, from 10pm February 14 to 5.30am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.