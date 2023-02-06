Drivers in and around Woking will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

M25, from 10pm February 6 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

M25, from 10pm February 7 to 5.30am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for electrical works.

M25, from 10pm February 9 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for electrical works.

A3, from 10pm February 13 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham Lane to Painshill, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority network and National Highways network.

M25, from 10pm February 14 to 5.30am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.