Drivers in and around Woking will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 10pm March 2 to 5.30am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10, carriageway, lane entry and exit road closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M3, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for boundary fence repairs.
• A3, from 10pm March 7 to 5.30am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10, Lanes, entry and exit slip road closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.
• M25, from 10pm March 9 to 5am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A3, from 11pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham to Wisley, Lane closures for, junction improvement works.
• A3, from 10pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham to Wisley, Lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.
• M25, from 10pm March 13 to 5.30am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.
• M25, from 11pm March 17 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closures for, junction improvement scheme.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.