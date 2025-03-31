Drivers in and around Woking will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm April 3 to 5.30am April 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for CCTV works.
• A3, from 11pm April 4 to 6am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, junction Wisley Interchange, slip road closure for resurfacing and barrier works, diversion via National Highways roads.
• M25, from 10pm April 7 to 5.30am April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for Technology works.
• A3, from 10pm April 14 to 5.30am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, slip road closure for Technology works, diversion via National Highways roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.