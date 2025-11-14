A special service of Remembrance was held at Woking High School as students commemorated the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
A two-minute silence was observed by Woking High School students and a special guest appearance from Year Six pupils of Horsell C of E Junior School.
The traditional laying of the wreath was completed by both schools with Woking High School’s head students and student voice team leading the way, creating a memorial area at the “Unknown Warrior”, which is displayed in the school's garden all year round.
Year 11 student Daniel played The Last Post on the saxophone, with excellent reverence and timing. Woking High School headteacher, Mrs Walter, opened and closed the service with delicately chosen words and a reading from Let Me by Elizabeth Thomas.
Woking High School has built up to the event in classes, with discussion about the importance of The Last Post (to show a military base is safe for the night) and the original reason behind selling poppies (a way to raise money for those injured in the First World War).
The school held special assemblies over Remembrance week, including the personal story from a staff member whose grandfather flew bomber sorties over Germany during the Second World War and after being shot down was transferred to Stalag Luft 3 prison camp, which was made famous in the movie The Great Escape.
Many Woking High students arrived for their studies in uniforms from Cadets, Scouts, Guides or St John Ambulance, extending the poignancy of the day.
Mrs Walter said: "I am so incredibly proud of our students and the pupils from Horsell C of E Junior School; their respectful and kind approach to the commemoration highlighted how amazing our young people are."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.