All Saints Church in Woodham has proudly unveiled a new stained-glass window dedicated to the memory of the Fallen of all wars and conflicts and to those who continue to serve the United Kingdom.
This significant addition to the church’s heritage was commissioned in memory of Lt Cmdr Richard Smith RN, who died in 2023 after a distinguished career in the Royal Navy.
The window was generously gifted by his parents, Mike and Judy Smith, long-standing Woking residents and devoted members of the All Saints congregation. Their hope was to create a lasting testament not only to their son’s life and service but also to the enduring commitment of the men and women of the Armed Forces.
The artwork incorporates the colours of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, woven together with the vivid red of the poppy, the emblem of Remembrance. The design reflects themes of sacrifice, duty and hope, filling the church with warm, moving light, transforming the space into a place of reflection and gratitude.
Fr Roland Olliff said: “This magnificent new window stands as a powerful witness to love, service and Remembrance. It honours a wonderful son whose life embodied dedication, and it reflects the deep devotion of parents who wished to ensure that his legacy — and the legacy of all who serve — is carried forward with dignity. This window will remain a striking and beautiful memorial for generations to come.”
The Right Reverend Peter Hancock dedicated the window during the Remembrance Sunday service, marking a solemn and deeply meaningful moment for the parish and the wider community. The dedication was attended by parishioners, local residents, members of the Armed Forces community, and friends of the Smith family.
All Saints Church invites members of the public to visit the window during regular opening hours.
Comments
