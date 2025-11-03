A Woking care home has marked achieving Veteran Friendly status by hosting a breakfast for St Peter’s Hospital Veterans Group.
The team at Horsell Lodge was among the first of the Caring Homes group to attain Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) accreditation and, keen to develop relationships with veterans’ groups in their community, are working with St Peter’s Hospital, part of Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (ASPH), a Veteran Aware organisation.
Earlier this year, a group from St Peter’s Hospital Veterans Group joined residents for high tea at Horsell Lodge to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
Then last week, Louise Russell, who helps run the group, and the Horsell Lodge team collaborated on a follow-up visit: a special breakfast to celebrate VFF status.
Shortly before 10am on Friday, a group of smartly uniformed veterans, including special guests Major Rob Marshall and ASPH executive, Captain Dr Clarence Chikusu, gathered at Horsell Lodge.
Horsell Lodge veteran residents, Walter, Hugh and Ray were given a warm welcome as everyone gathered outside for a picture with Horsell Lodge home manager Julie Bignall and the official VFF plaque.
The group fell silent as Major Marshall delivered the Exhortation - from the poem For the Fallen, traditionally recited at a Remembrance ceremony - before a trumpeter played The Last Post.
A hearty breakfast was served, then three of the veterans spoke about their service to Horsell Lodge residents.
Six of the care home’s resident veterans have been invited to join St Peter’s Hospital Veterans Group for a Remembrance Day service, and Horsell Lodge is returning the invitation next month, hosting a turkey lunch.
Julie said: “We are delighted to have our Veteran Friendly Framework accreditation which enables us to better support our veterans and those living in the community.
“We’re looking forward to giving something back and saying thank you those who have served this country.”
