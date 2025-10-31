Woking & Sam Beare Hospice has announced its third “Inspiration for Life” art exhibition.
Taking place over a three-week period at The Lightbox in Woking from 4th – 22nd February, 2026, the exhibition will display the work of a collection of fabulous artists from the huge pool of local talent in Surrey. It is open daily to the public.
Whether you are a professional, a talented amateur or a young artist, the hospice would love to hear from you.
The exhibition is a chance for local artists to gain some high-profile exposure whilst raising valuable funds for the hospice.
There will be a cash prize of £500 for the artist’s work that shows most talent and best encapsulates the theme of the exhibition – Inspiration for Life.
Please note that the cash prizes and costs of the exhibition have been kindly provided by a private donation specifically for this purpose and are not from hospice funds. This means that all proceeds from sales at the exhibition will go directly to the hospice.
Last year’s winner, Evie Barton, was presented with her award by celebrated local artist, Sean Henry.
“The exhibition was of a very high quality,” said Sean. “It was an honour to present the award and take part in an event for such a fantastic charity. I encourage everybody to support the hospice in any way that they can.”
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice care for approximately 2,000 people each year, and all of their services are completely free of charge.
The hospice needs to raise in excess of £8 million a year to deliver their services. By donating a piece of their artwork to the hospice, artists will be able to take pride in knowing that they are supporting hospice care as well as proudly seeing their art in an exhibition.
