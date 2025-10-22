“It was a spectacular night to mark this milestone in our charity’s history, and to look to our future, raising vital funds for our ongoing work,” said Robert Eyers, the charity’s Fundraising Manager, who also served as auctioneer. The 30th Birthday Auction featured an impressive array of lots, including private classes at the Gordon Ramsay Academy, training at the Italia Conti performing arts institution, and a hand-finished sculpture by local artist Sean Henry.