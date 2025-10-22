On World Homeless Day, York Road Project marked 30 years of tackling homelessness with its first-ever black-tie ball in Woking.
Hosted at Hilton Woking and sponsored by Churchill Contractors, the event brought together more than 80 supporters to don dinner jackets and ball gowns for an evening of dining, dancing, and fundraising. Guests included Woking Mayor Amanda Boote, MP Will Forster, borough and county councillors, local residents, and representatives from businesses supporting the charity, including international brewer Asahi, whose UK headquarters are in Woking.
“It was a spectacular night to mark this milestone in our charity’s history, and to look to our future, raising vital funds for our ongoing work,” said Robert Eyers, the charity’s Fundraising Manager, who also served as auctioneer. The 30th Birthday Auction featured an impressive array of lots, including private classes at the Gordon Ramsay Academy, training at the Italia Conti performing arts institution, and a hand-finished sculpture by local artist Sean Henry.
Entertainment was provided by local band Blackbird, whose two sets kept the dancefloor full until midnight. The evening raised £18,404 — the largest sum ever generated from a single event in the charity’s history.
Woking Mayor Amanda Boote said: “I had a wonderful time and I’m absolutely delighted that York Road Project raised such an amazing amount! It celebrated the charity’s past and provided a strong step into their future.”
Founded in 1995 as ‘Woking Winter Watch’, York Road Project supports more than 150 individuals each year. With one in every 250 Woking residents seeking help in the past two years, demand on its services has grown steadily.
The charity will take part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge from 2–9 December, aiming to raise £10,000 in one week to unlock a further £10,000 in match funding. For more information or to support their work, visit www.yorkroadproject.org.uk
