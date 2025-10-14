Beaver Scouts from 1st Knaphill, West Byfleet and Pyrford joined more than 300 Beavers and adults from across Surrey and further afield for a weekend of fun and activities.
Beavers Go Wild is an annual overnight camp held at Bentley Copse Activity Centre in Shere. The site is owned by Surrey Scouts.
Over the warm and sunny weekend the Beaver Scouts, which are for boys and girls aged 6 to 8 , enjoyed more than 50 activities on offer, including zip line, climbing, caving, bouncy castles, digital orienteering, abseiling, Leap of Faith, making Beaver cards, bushcraft, soft archery and many more.
On the Saturday night, the Beavers had a campfire and listened to a bedtime story while drinking hot chocolate.
Denise Iverson, county Beaver lead (Beaver Scouts), said: “Fun and friends. It was great seeing all the children and leaders meeting new and old friends and gaining new skills for life.“
The Beavers throughly enjoyed themselves. Sam, aged 7, from Knaphill, said: “I liked the rock climbing because it was very high and difficult.”
Holly, 7, from Pyford, added: “I enjoyed the Leap of Faith because we had to jump off and was exciting.”
Mary, 8, from Knaphill said: “I liked making big bubbles and popping them and I liked sleeping in the tent with my friends.”
Nicolas, 7, from West Byfleet said: “I liked making wristbands and rope because it was fun to make things.”
All genders, races and backgrounds are welcome at Scouts. Every week, it gives almost half a million people aged 4 to 25 the skills they need for school, college, university, the job interview, the important speech, the tricky challenge and the big dreams: the skills they need for life.
The weekend would not have been possible without the volunteers – volunteers contribute more than 50 million hours each year to their local communities.
