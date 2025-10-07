ARTWORKS is the final day of Chobham Festival on Saturday (18 October).
It will see the village hall brimming with art and craft, including paintings, sculpture, glass, wood and leatherwork, pottery, jewellery and more. Chobham Art Group is exhibiting again – a wonderful collection in different styles and media.
This festival event is now in its fourth year and there will be a mixture of established exhibitors and newcomers; professional artisans and skilled amateurs, all passionate about making beautiful things, and not only gorgeous art for the wall or the shelf, but often lovely, practical things.
Head to St Lawrence Church for an exhibition of stunning images of Chobham by the highly-regarded local photographer David Fettes. David has generously offered all the large prints on display for sale with proceeds going to the church.
There will be music and dancing by Chobham Morris outside the church at 12.30pm plus the following activities – they can be booked in advance or check the website for availability to just turn up on the day:
A flower arranging demonstration by Andy Heslop of Chobham Flower Farm – using all local flowers and foliage.
A talk on the history of Chobham Common by Rob Searle of Chobham Commons Preservation Committtee.
And a presentation about the wonderful art of bonsai by Surrey Heath Bonsai Society.
These events are free, but donations are invited to St Lawrence Church. Chobham Morris will also be collecting for music resources for St Lawrence School.
For full details and tickets, visit www.festival.chobham,org
There will be lots to admire and to buy – or to commission. The show has again been co-ordinated by a star of creativity and organisation, Chobham artist Louise Howells of Red Bean Art, and is open from 10am to 5pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.