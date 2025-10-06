Chobham non-profit Fearless Girls Club has partnered with Chertsey-based HR and development consultancy People Business to launch a brand new set of online leadership courses designed for quest leaders – girls in Year 9 and upwards in local schools who volunteer in Fearless Girls Clubs in Surrey and Berkshire.
The clubs are specifically designed for girls aged 8 to 12, providing a safe, inspiring space to build confidence, resilience and self-esteem.
Quest leaders play a crucial role in supporting younger girls in the after-school clubs in Chobham, Knaphill and Sunninghill while developing their own leadership skills.
They are called quest leaders because of the club’s innovative and award-winning curriculum of nine club quests – from leadership and speaking up, to friendships and digital world.
The three new courses – having good conversations, emotional intelligence and leading with confidence – have been adapted from professional workplace training created by People Business, reshaped to support the role of a quest leader.
As part of their 25th anniversary year, People Business have supported Fearless Girls Club through donating their time and expertise to develop these courses free of charge and have also sponsored the quest leader club T-shirts.
Kate Cooper, co-founder of Fearless Girls Club, said: "We know that girls thrive when they are given responsibility, support and the tools to succeed. This training means our quest leaders are not only inspiring the younger girls in our clubs, they are also building skills that will serve them far into the future."
Andrea Gregory, managing director of People Business, added: "We’ve always believed that leadership skills should start early. We’re delighted to adapt our training for quest leaders, giving them a head start in developing confidence and emotional intelligence."
