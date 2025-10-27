A joint statement signed by Liberal Democrat MPs Will Forster, Helen Maguire (Epsom and Ewell) and Zöe Franklin (Guildford), and reported in last week’s News & Mail, warned that many hospices “are on the brink of collapse unless Government ministers step in now”. Here Woking & Sam Beare Hospice sets out the challenges it faces, its funding, and its determination to continue to provide outstanding care.
Our local Liberal Democrats have recently announced their support of hospice care and their intent to raise awareness of the funding challenges faced. Woking & Sam Beare Hospice (WSBH) is very appreciative of them highlighting this important issue.
The funding crisis for the hospice sector has been widely reported in the media, and as a charity that delivers care to people with life-limiting and terminal illnesses WSBH is heavily reliant on the generosity of its community. This is something for which the hospice is extremely grateful.
WSBH is a vital part of the North West Surrey health and social care system. It works across the system to reduce pressure on the NHS, by reducing ambulance call outs and acute admissions into Surrey hospitals.
The case for support has never been more significant. The need and value of hospices is becoming ever more vital. WSBH is seeing more referrals from younger and more complex patients.
This, combined with an ageing population, means that more and more of our community are going to need the hospice’s services now and in the future. It is essential that we can future proof our long-term financial stability.
To ensure that WSBH is able to continue to deliver all of its services now and in future, the charity has developed a new three-year strategy, and would like to reassure its community that it intends to be there for all who need its outstanding care now and in the future.
Mark Byrne, CEO of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, adds: “Woking & Sam Beare Hospice acknowledges the extremely challenging funding environment hospices in the UK currently face. Recent budget changes introduced by the current Government have placed additional fiscal constraints on our ability to deliver our services to the community of North West Surrey.
“However, we have made significant efforts to continue our ambition to deliver a nationally leading palliative and end-of-life care clinical service for our patients and their families.
“Our current clinical services will therefore continue and indeed we are confident with an improved funding model from the Government we could grow our services significantly and play our part in reducing acute hospital and primary care pressures locally.”
WSBH delivers a wide range of services for thousands of Surrey patients and their families year-on-year. Many are surprised to learn that more than 70 per cent of the charity’s care is delivered in patient homes.
To continue to deliver this care the hospice has to self-generate two-thirds of its income through the generosity of donations from the community and the sale of goods in its 17 shops.
To learn more about the hospice and how you can support this amazing charity, visit wsbh.org.uk
