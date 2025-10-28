Mr Tice spoke at Guildford Rugby Club about the current issues in Westminster, including the grooming gangs inquiry, financial mismanagement allegations, and the Chinese spy scandal.
Reform UK in Surrey is reportedly among the fastest-growing regions in the country by membership, and Mr Tice, the MP for Boston and Skegness, took the opportunity to thank local chairpersons for their efforts.
“As we continue to grow in membership locally it is great to get such high-ranking party members down to speak with us. I have invited Nigel to our Christmas party but I suspect he may be very busy in the festive season.”
