Surrey Heath Borough Council has approved additional funding to make the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) at Camberley Theatre safe.
To ensure it can be fully operational in November and enable the annual pantomime to start. Remedial works will proceed with an approved contractor from August.
The council's priority is the safety of customers and staff. Rectifying the RAAC is crucial to ensuring the theatre continues to thrive as the Borough's premier arts venue. Offering a diverse array of cultural and community events.
Cllr Morgan Rise said: “Camberley Theatre plays a vital role in promoting and offering a diverse array of cultural and community events, improving physical and mental wellbeing.
“It’s widely recognised that Camberley Theatre positively impacts and influences local businesses and the overall economy.
“Ensuring a safe, welcoming and fun environment at Camberley Theatre underscores our commitment to preserving and encouraging the arts and cultural heritage in Surrey Heath.”