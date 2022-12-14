Fancy owning a slice of local history?
Woking is home to a plethora of historic buildings with character in every room - and plenty of those are not million-pound mansions.
We’ve rounded up some of the period properties on the market in Woking right now.
Maybury Hill - £400,000
This first-floor maisonette in Maybury Hill dates back to the Edwardian era and sits on the same road where author H.G. Wells lived while he was writing The War Of The Worlds.
The maisonette is described as “full of character and charm” and is within walking distance of the town centre and railway station.
Inside, there is a dining room, a sitting room with access to a balcony, a kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms, while outdoors there are communal grounds and parking.
Gresham Park Road - £425,000
This apartment sits in the refurbished Old Gresham print works site, which has 7.4 acres of land, including tennis courts and parking.
The top floor apartment has a private landing, and once inside there are high ceilings and a large entrance hallway.
Inside, there is a living room with landscape views, an open-plan fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms, one with a dressing area and an en-suite shower room, a family bathroom and a third bedroom/home office.
Old Woking Church Street - £475,000
This Victorian cottage is situated in Old Woking village by the High Street, and has recently been renovated.
On the ground floor, there are two reception rooms - a living room, with an original cast iron fireplace, and a dining room, which has a barn-style foot out to the garden.
Also on the ground floor are a kitchen, a cloakroom and a utility area, while upstairs there are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms.
Outside, there is a rear garden with mature planting around the borders, two patio areas and a detached garage.
St John’s Hill - £650,000
This Victorian semi-detached home was formerly the ballroom and music room for the adjoining Deerstead House, and has character features such as a metal balustrade, panelled ceilings and a circular front vestibule.
The accommodation on the ground floor includes an L-shaped living and dining room with a feature fireplace and stone surround, an entrance hall, a cloakroom and a contemporary kitchen.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, the main one with an en-suite bathroom and the second with a built-in wardrobe, and a family bathroom, while outside there is a lawned garden and cobbled patio, as well as a garage.
Berry Lane - £800,000
This former lodge house used to be part of Bridley Manor, and has been “substantially” extended and remodelled by the current owners.
The house is entered through a storm porch and is made up of a kitchen, a living room, a dining room, a family room, four bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms.
Opposite the property is a double garage/workshop with inspection pit and a first floor office with a kitchenette and a cloakroom.