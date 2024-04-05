Woking Borough Council has published the raft of service cuts and price hikes that came into effect last week.
Among the changes are increased fees at Pool in the Park, moving all day-care services to a single site, and the closure of public toilets.
They are part of the council’s enforced cost cutting as it seeks to tackle its multibillion-pound debt.
Pool in the Park prices and pay as you go services have gone up to cover the £450,000 subsidy gap the council used to support.
Another major change will be moving all council-run day care services to Hale End Court with new charges coming into effect, including lunchtime meals.
The community group Regenerate Rise will operate out of the St Mary’s Centre for the Community in Byfleet from May 7 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The council confirmed the closure of its public conveniences – adding that the toilets would be made available to community groups should they wish to take over their running, but only “in exceptional circumstances”.
Resident may also see change in “environmental maintenance” with the council saying it would continue to provide the service but under a “revised schedule” with residents encouraged to report issues online.
The council’s sports pavilions will continue to operate as normal until they are formally handed over to community groups.
Prices for the two-course lunchtime meal, delivered directly to people’s homes, will increase to £6.98 on weekdays and £7.09 at weekends.
Speaking after the cuts were first announced, Councillor Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “The financial crisis we face is complex and cannot be resolved in the short-term.
“Adoption of these proposals is an important first step towards our objective to live within our means and return Woking to long-term financial sustainability.
“We have listened to resident feedback and looked for innovative solutions wherever possible. We have found a way to keep Pool in the Park open, put in place arrangements for community groups to take ownership of important facilities, whilst supporting valued organisations to transition away from council funding to achieve their own long-term sustainability.
“These are decisions I did not want to make. However, they are necessary to ensure the council can continue to provide essential services to residents.”
The council said that, due to their size and catchment, commmunity centres will be prioritised for transfer with several interested parties already invited to submit business cases.
The following assets are still available for community transfer: Centres for the Community: Maybury Centre (St Mary’s, The Vyne and Parkview are at various stages of progressing community asset transfers and are unavailable).
Sports pavilions: Interest can be expressed in a series of pavilions, with progress dependent on the results of a condition survey, including Brookwood Country Park, Goldsworth Park, The Vyne Field, Waterers Park, Wheatsheaf Pavilion and Woking Park.
All public toilets will be closed from April 1 (excluding Woking town centre shopping centre facilities).