Surrey County Council is lining up a major round of school repairs and upgrades, each argued as “essential” for the safety of pupils.
Three schools – including the Winston Churchill School in St John’s, Woking – are set to benefit from fresh investment. Although each case is different, the general theme is that schools cannot function properly if the buildings themselves are not up to scratch.
Cllr Natalie Bramhall, cabinet member for property, waste and infrastructure, signed off the cash boost at a Surrey County Council cabinet meeting on April 21.
The Winston Churchill School is dealing with fire safety issues. Inspections found the cladding and wall systems on parts of the school do not properly stop fire spreading, which is unsuitable for a site with more than 1,500 pupils.
Work is already underway, including replacing non-fire-rated panels and adding proper fire stopping to both the science block and main building. The council said this will provide a safe learning and working environment for pupils and staff.
But, as often happens with big projects, once contractors got stuck in on site, more problems emerged. Structural tweaks, asbestos complications and rising costs mean the council has released more funding to get the job finished properly. Not completing the work is not an option.
Also benefitting from the scheme, Pond Meadow School in Guildford is an “Outstanding” specialist school for autistic children and those with severe learning difficulties.
The problem is the roof has had issues pretty much since the building opened in 2008. There are ongoing leaks, poor drainage and a setup that just has not held up over time. Warranties have long expired and there is no going back to the original contractor.
So now, as the local authority, Surrey County Council has had to step in directly. The council has a duty to keep 200 vulnerable pupils learning in a building that is safe, warm and dry.
The plan is to rip out the issues and install a brand-new roof covering, along with improved drainage across the site. Work is pencilled in for completion by August 2026, funded through the schools maintenance budget.
None of this comes cheap. All three projects will be funded through the council’s capital maintenance budgets, but there is already concern about how far that pot will stretch in future.
Oakwood Secondary School in Horley is also included.
Officers said parts of the school, some dating back to the 1950s, are in serious decline. There are failing roofs, ageing electrics, single-glazed windows, water ingress and asbestos that needs careful removal. Add in a surge of pupils from new housing developments – around 300 extra in recent years – and the strain on the buildings is obvious.
Construction is due to start in May 2026 and run through to March 2028, with efforts to keep disruption to a minimum by pushing work into the school holidays where possible.
Cllr Helen Clack said the investment was “so necessary” and described the school as in “dire need” of repairs.
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