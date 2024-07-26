Surrey Heath MP AL Pinkerton gave his maiden speech in the House of Commons on July 24.
During his 14 minutes, he described the constituency as a “wonderful place to live” and paid tribute to local education, military background, environment and more. Pinkerton further included issues that need addressing such as health, special needs provision and road and rail infrastructure.
He highlighted Chobham in his speech, talking about the lowland heath, services and military history.
Pinkerton said: “Chobham Common is one of the finest remaining examples of lowland heath left anywhere in the world, and wildfires are common increasingly so as we are gripped by the climate crisis.
“We are grateful to the brave men and women of Surrey Fire and Rescue, who battled the toughest of conditions to keep residents and their property safe.
“They deserve our fullest support, especially now as they go into battle again, facing another round of cuts to this vital to life service.
“Surrey Heath is a borough and a constituency with a long and proud military tradition. From the development of Chobham armour in the 1960s to the present day.”
Welcoming the Secretary of State for Health’s commitment to rebuilding Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) effected hospitals.
Pinkerton said that there needs to be reassurance that the new Frimley Park Hospital will be providing the right services and be in the most appropriate location. Accessible via road, rail and bus without the loss of vital green and amenity spaces.
Talking about young people, he added: “We need a fair deal for our young people with genuinely affordable homes and new education and training opportunities.
“We urgently need to fix Surrey's broken special educational needs provision.”
He thanked the people of Surrey Heath for electing him as the first non-Conservative MP in the constituency in 118 years.