“Neither of them wanted to die as they did. Having seen friends decline over the years, I remember my grandmother quipping in the way that she did: ‘just pop something in my tea when the time comes’. She wasn't being serious, of course, but the implied wish for a better death than those she saw around her was, I think, a considered one. When the time did come, my grandparents received the most extraordinary palliative care - but there was no tea nor anything to put in it, just a teaspoon of water.