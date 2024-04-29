Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision in Send.
Officers were called to the Burnt Common slip road of the A3 northbound at about 11.43am on Friday, April 26 in response to reports of a single-vehicle collision at the location.
South-East Coast Ambulance and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you were in the area and witnessed the collision or have any information, including CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage, which could help the investigation, contact www.surrey.police.uk quoting PR/45240046617 or call 101.
Or to remain anonymous call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police are also appealing for witnesses to a collision between two vehicles and a pedestrian last Thursday evening (April 25), at the junction of A30 London Road and The Avenue in Camberley.
The incident took place at around 6.25pm and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
One of the vehicles involved, described as a small white van with ladders on the roof, fled the scene and the driver then abandoned the vehicle in a small car park on the A30, opposite the Chilli Spice Restaurant.
If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage, or saw someone abandoning a white van at this location, contact police, quoting PR/45240046329, or call 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers.