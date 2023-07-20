Surrey Police are appealing for help to find 36-year-old Gary Robertson, who was last seen in Woking on Friday, 14 July.
He is described as white, tanned, 5ft8 tall, of a slim build with a slight beard. He has several tattoos on his arms and legs and “Spurs” written on his back.
The police believe Gary may be in the Sythwood area of Woking.
He is described as vulnerable and enquiries remain ongoing to locate him to ensure he is safe and well.
If you have any information which could help the police find him, please contact them quoting reference number PR/45230079163 on: