Police are appealing for witnesses following allegations of animal cruelty in West Byfleet and Esher believed to involve the same owner and dog.
On Thursday, September 26 at about 8.40am, a man was reported to have grabbed a dog by the scruff of the neck, carrying it some distance across West End Green in Esher, and then throwing it into a blue car.
On Tuesday, October 1 at about 11.20am, a man was reported to have grabbed a dog by its neck at the Jet petrol station on Oyster Lane in West Byfleet, carrying it by its neck across the forecourt and throwing it into a blue car.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He has been released on police bail with conditions that include not buying or having control of a dog for the duration of the investigation.
A tan/stone coloured Cane Corso puppy has been seized by police and given medical care by a vet.
Police know that there were witnesses to these events who tried to come to the dog’s defence. The force would like to speak to them as their information could prove crucial to the investigation.
If you have any information that might assist enquiries message the police on Facebook quoting:
- PR/45240117461 for the incident in Esher
- PR/45240112423 for the incident in West Byfleet
Alternatively, use Webchat on the Surrey Police website or the online reporting tool.