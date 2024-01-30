Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet and West Byfleet
2024/0039: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 30 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet
2024/0050: Erection of a single-storey side extension. Crabtree House, Old Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
2024/0032: Erection of a part single-, part two-storey rear extension. Fenestration changes. 143 Devonshire Avenue, Sheerwater
2023/0844: Advertisement consent for a double-sided illuminated projecting sign. Latino, 4 Harland House, 44 Commercial Way, Woking
2024/0033: Erection of a part single-, part two-storey rear extension, two-storey side extension and single-storey front extension following demolition of existing garage. 266 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2024/0041: Installation of advert display (attached freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed defibrillator) comprising single illuminated six-sheet display with automatic change of static images at ten-second intervals. Land outside Boots, Commercial Way, Woking
2024/0040: Installation of a freestanding telephone apparatus with affixed deribrillator and advert display. Land outside Boots, Commercial Way, Woking
2024/0031: Prior approval application under schedule 2, part 20, class AA of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) for two additional residential storeys above the existing Hollywood House building. Hollywood House, Church Street East, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0913: Erection of a single-storey side extension following demolition of existing attached garage. 57 Hawthorn Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
2024/0038: Erection of a single-storey front and rear extension. 52 Gloster Road, Old Woking
Horsell
2024/0019: Replace flat roof with new pitched roof and roof light. 1 Horsell Grange, Kettlewell Hill, Horsell
2024/0020: Listed building consent to replace flat roof with new pitched roof and roof light. 1 Horsell Grange, Kettlewell Hill, Horsell
2024/0010: Application under part 14, class J of the general permitted development order for prior approval for the installation of 1.47MW rooftop solar photovoltaic panels on an existing non-domestic building. Panels to be fitted flush to the roof using a low-rise mounting kit to protrude no more than 10cm to 12cm from the existing plane and at least 1m from the roof edge. Digital Realty, Unit 21, Kestrel Way, Woking
2024/0037: Erection of a double garage. Conversion of existing garage to habitable room. 6 Pinewood Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2024/0018: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey side and rear extension, replacement of existing front dormer with a pitched roof, erection of a front canopy and insertion of one front roof light, following demolition of existing front porch, rear conservatory and rear outbuilding. 60 Highclere Road, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/1039: Erection of two-storey side extensions, single-storey rear extension and porch roof with pillars. Raising of roof height with rear dormer. Erection of a triple garage and office/storage at roof level with link extension to host dwelling following demolition of existing detached garage. Griffin House, Knowl Hill, Woking
Pyrford
2024/0016: Planning application for two large horse stables, hay, feed, bedding and rug storage and secure tackroom for six horses within one equine-use structure following the demolition of an existing two-stable block and store. Beech Rise, Lock Lane, Pyrford
St John’s
2024/0006: Upgrading to crematory to include renewal of cremator, the provision of flue gas treatment plant, removal of a small section of non-loadbearing internal wall to facilitate new plant, removal of existing sheds and workshops externally. Woking Crematorium, 68 Hermitage Road, St John’s
2023/1015: Listed building consent for upgrading to crematory to include renewal of cremator, the provision of flue gas treatment plant, removal of a small section of non-loadbearing internal wall to facilitate new plant, removal of existing sheds and workshops externally. Woking Crematorium, 68 Hermitage Road, St John’s