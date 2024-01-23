Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2023/0838: Advertisement consent for the retention of one 1,900mm by 800mm laser-printed sign (retrospective), externally illuminated fascia signs over side windows and entrance and application of window vinyls. Unit A, 41B Station Approach, West Byfleet
2023/1059: Change of use of existing single-storey building to mixed-use development to accommodate one residential unit (class C3) and one office-use (class E) and alterations to fenestration to facilitate the changes of use. 2A Eden Grove Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/1033: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing side roof canopy. 145 Devonshire Avenue, Sheerwater
2024/0017: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and single-storey front extension. Formation of new vehicular access and creation of hard standing. 23 Bentham Avenue, Sheerwater
2024/0021: Erection of a first-floor rear extension. Flat 2, 8 Chertsey Road, Woking
2023/0965: Erection of a first-floor side extension (retrospective). 7 St Michael’s Road, Sheerwater
2023/1058: Proposed change of use of amenity land into residential. Erection of 1.8m-high automatic vehicular entrance gates, 1.8m-high pedestrian access gate and 2m-high brick piers with pillar lights. Wildwood, 471 Woodham Lane, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2024/0022: Erection of a new boundary fence. 17 Knightswood, Woking
Heathlands
2023/1041: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory and existing porch alterations. Holly Villa, Egley Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
2024/0009: Erection of a single-storey front, side and rear extension (amended description). 9 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
2024/0015: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. Brightholme, Kingfield Road, Kingfield
Horsell
2023/1056: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. Changes to roof window. Jozlin, Nursery Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2024/0001 (HABREG): Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: prior approval under part 3, class Q of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the conversion of agricultural building to create one two-bedroom dwelling; a change of use together with reasonably necessary building operations. Land at Westside, Chobham Road, Knaphill
2023/1050: Proposed installation of 22 ground-mounted solar panels. Whyte House, Littlewick Common, Knaphill
2023/0866: Retrospective application for retention of a hay barn and fencing. Ringlestone Gatehouse, Warbury Lane, Knaphill
2024/0004: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Lukla, Bagshot Road, Woking
Mount Hermon
2024/0025: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 14 Wendela Close, Woking
2024/0028: Erection of a two-storey front extension and part single-storey, part first-floor rear extension incorporating one front dormer window and one rear dormer window. Conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Muir House, Brooklyn Road, Woking
Pyrford
2024/0026: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 1 Townsend Cottages, Coldharbour Road, Woking