2024/0001 (HABREG): Approval under regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: prior approval under part 3, class Q of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the conversion of agricultural building to create one two-bedroom dwelling; a change of use together with reasonably necessary building operations. Land at Westside, Chobham Road, Knaphill