Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/1011: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension and alterations to roof with an increase in ridge height. 25 Queens Avenue, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/1055: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Alterations to rear patio to incorporate access ramps and covered hot-tub area. 28 Woodham Waye, Woodham
2023/1053: Erection of a two-storey and part single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing garage. 1 Walton Terrace, Woking
2023/1025: Erection of a part two-storey front and side extension and two-storey rear extension. Proposed part single-storey side extension and front porch. Erection of three rear dormers, two front roof lights and insertion of four side windows. Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room. Render to front elevation. 10 The Gateway, Woodham
2023/0999: Display of new window totem, replacement external manifestation, vinyl and two new non-illuminaed tablet signs above ATMs, replacement collars to ATMs. Reduce length of fascia panel. Halifax Building Society, Commercial House, 22-24 Commercial Way, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0996: Retention of fencing to front and side (retrospective). 14 Blencarn Close, Woking
Heathlands
2023/1036: Erection of a two-storey side and single-storey wraparound extension to incorporate front porch and two rear roof lights following the demolition of the existing detached garage and lean-to structure. 1 Heath Drive, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2024/0002: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Hajerah Manzil, 139 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
2023/1003: Demolition of existing dwelling and detached garage and erection of two semi-detached, two-storey dwellings with associated landscaping and refuse and cycle storage. 18 Beaconsfield Road, Kingfield
Horsell
2023/1009: Proposed addition of solar panels to the south roof slope and a car charging point to the north side of the existing house and erection of a rear outbuilding. Erection of 1.7m-high automatic vehicular entrance gates, 1.3m-high pedestrian access gate and 1.65m-high brick piers. Westbury, Church Hill, Horsell
2023/1060: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the demolition of an existing single-storey conservatory and erection of a single-storey extension. Nuffield Hospital, Grange Road, Horsell
2023/1061: Proposed part two-storey, part first-floor northern extension. Nuffield Hospital, Grange Road, Horsell
Pyrford
2023/1057: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. Edgewood, Pyrford Heath, Pyrford
2023/1049: Proposed rear-garden sports court with 2.75m-high black or green chainlink netting fences surrounding court. Elmwood, Elmstead Road, West Byfleet
St John’s
2023/1052: Erection of a two-storey side extension incorporating ground floor as attached garage. Formation of a new vehicular access and creation of hard standing. 2 Southwood Avenue, Knaphill