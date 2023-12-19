Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/1012: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of the existing rear extension and garage. 226 High Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/1014: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Mulberry, 26 Woodham Waye, Woodham
2023/0978: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension. Proposed raised rear patio and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Insertion of one front and one rear roof light. Rahlea, 525 Woodham Lane, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0951: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of two front and three rear dormer windows with addition of one front roof light. Beesacres, Berry Lane, Woking
2023/1001: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and insertion of one side window to existing dormer window. 156 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2023/1018: Creation of new roof to include raising the ridge height and rear dormer window. 27 Cavendish Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
2023/0980: Erection of nine part two-storey, part three-storey dwellings with two detached car-port buildings, parking courts, cycle stores and new vehicular accesses. 65-79 Westfield Avenue, Westfield
2023/0993: Erection of a single-storey front and rear extension (retrospective). 115 Gloster Road, Old Woking
2023/0915: Construction of a new social club with two self-contained, one-bedroom flats at first-floor level. The construction of seven three-bedroom dwellings (two blocks of two semi-detached dwellings and one block of three terraced dwellings) and associated landscaping following the demolition of the existing Westfield Social Club. Westfield Social Club, 33 Westfield Road, Westfield
2023/1004: Erection of a rear outbuilding following demolition of existing outbuilding. 7 Selwood Road, Old Woking
Horsell
2023/0985: Full planning application for replacement and additional car-parking spaces, cycle parking, associated internal access road, earthworks and recontouring of the open parkland, hard and soft landscape works, resurfacing of existing access road, along with new and replacement CCTV columns, access-control totems, signage, low-level security fencing and security-barrier systems. McLaren Technology Centre, Chertsey Road, Woking
2023/0976: Erection of a first-floor front extension, alterations to front roof pitch and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Insertion of three front roof lights and changes to fenestration. 2 Kettlewell Drive, Horsell
2023/1022: Erection of part two-storey, part single-storey rear extensions and first-floor front extension. Widening of existing front gates. Addition of eight side and four rear solar panels and four side roof lights. Little Fyfield, Grange Road, Horsell
Mount Hermon
2023/0972: Erection of a single-storey and part first-floor rear extension following the demolition of the existing conservatory. Increase in ridge height to match existing and alterations to fenestration. 78 York Road, Woking
2023/1005: Change existing flat roof to pitched, insertion of three roof lights and removal of chimney. Goldberg House, Maybury Hill, Woking
Pyrford
2023/1019: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and front porch. Raise existing flat roof and partial conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 13 Dean Close, Pyrford