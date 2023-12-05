Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0961: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, part first-floor side extension and fenestration alterations. Coralie, Highfield Road, West Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0921: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for creation of porous hard standing from the existing dropped kerb to driveway. 3 Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater
2023/0947: Prior approval for proposed change of use from offices (use class E) to nine dwellings (use class C3). 1 Chertsey Road, Woking
2023/0950: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey front extension following demolition of the existing garage. Alterations to external materials. 7 Broadwater Close, Woodham
2023/0954: Prior approval under part 3, class MA of the Town and County Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the conversion of first-floor space into a four-bedroom flat (C3 use). 1-2 Harland House, 44 Commercial Way, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0942: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room. 6 Tresillian Way, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0900: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a hip-to-gable roof extension incorporating rear dormer windows. 175 Saunders Lane, Woking
2023/0962: Erection of front entrance gates with brick piers and railings with a maximum height of 2.3m. Ashstead, Ridge Close, Woking
2023/0969: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. Windsong, 17 Egley Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
2023/0964: Erection of a single-storey front and side extension following demolition of existing garage. 8 Rosebery Crescent, Kingfield
Horsell
2023/0958: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory. 2 Watts Lea, Horsell Birch, Horsell
2023/0957: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a hip-to-gable roof extension, rear dormer and installation of three front roof lights. 2 Watts Lea, Horsell Birch, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0943: Erection of a detached two-storey dwelling and car port following demolition of existing garage along with the erection of a new garage to existing dwelling. Beaulieu, Chobham Road, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0956: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 4 Ockenden Gardens, Woking
2023/0949: Erection of a part single-, part two-storey side extension. 14 Brooklyn Close, Woking
2023/0966: Erection of two-storey front and side extensions following demolition of existing garage. Erection of a single-storey front and rear extension following demolition of conservatory. Alterations to roof and fenestration. Magnolia House, Heathfield Close, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0928: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6.00m, maximum height of 3.56m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.55m. Foxtrot, 1 Shey Copse, Woking
St John’s
2023/0967: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 27 Brackenwood Road, St John’s