Woking Borough Council planning applications
Canalside
2023/0629: Proposed external alterations to existing building facade including replacement windows, new windows and doors and alterations to external staircase. 26 High Street, Woking
2023/0911: Demolition of existing building and redevelopment of the site to create a residential-led development comprising up to 272 apartments (use class C3) and up to 550m2 of retail and commercial floor space (use class E) at ground level, shared residential amenity spaces, building management facilities, plant space, refuse and cycle stores, in a building which ranges in height from a single-storey ground floor (with mezzanine in the central block) to a ground floor with a maximum of 25 storeys above. Works to create new public realm within and highway works to Church Path, Church Street East, Chobham Road and Commercial Way, including alterations to and provision of new parking, servicing and delivery bays (environmental statement submitted). Former BHS, 81 Commercial Way, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0918: Erection of a first-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 15 Wyndham Road, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0895: Erection of a single-storey side extension. Oakview, 16A Hawthorn Close, Woking
2023/0846: Erection of a two-storey side extension, two-storey front extension, single-storey rear extension and annex, detached car port and external alterations including changes to external finishes, following demolition of existing detached garage and annex. September Lodge, Mile Path, Woking
2023/0925: Proposed replacement of two existing agricultural sheds with two new sheds. Land adjacent to El substation, Long Avenue, Cemetery Pales, Brookwood
2023/0914: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development to a listed building to install three wood-burning stoves, three flues down the existing chimneys and three rain-cap/bird guards to existing chimney pots and install an air vent to an existing outside wall. Ladygrove Farm House, Sutton Park, Sutton Green
Hoe Valley
2023/0898: Erection of a rear dormer. 2 The Terrace, High Street, Old Woking
2023/0919: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a single-storey rear extension, a rear dormer and rear hip-to-gable roof extension, relocation of existing solar panels and two side roof lights. 22 Vicarage Road, Kingfield
Knaphill
2023/0890: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. West Lea, 4 Fosters Lane, Knaphill
Pyrford
2023/0924: Erection of a two-storey side extension and part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage. 3 Kent Road, Maybury
2023/0926: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of the existing attached garage. Copper Beech, Old Woking Road, West Byfleet
St John’s
2023/0920: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and first-floor side extension above existing garage. Alterations to front fenestration. 19 Firwood Close, St John’s