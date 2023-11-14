Woking Borough Council planning applications
Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0903: Erection of a rear roofed pergola and garden shed. 86 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet
2023/0904: Change of use of the existing ancillary commercial outbuilding to office (class E (g)(i)) and external alterations (retrospective application). 100-102 High Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0893: Alterations to shopfront by insertion of a front door. 41 Chertsey Road, Woking
2023/0896: Display of four internally-illuminated fascia signs. Richmond House, Forsyth Road, Sheerwater
2023/0910: Removal of existing roof and erection of new roof with three rear dormers. Warnborough House, 9 Woodham Gate, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0907: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 16 The Fieldings, Woking
2023/0912: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for one rear dormer and three front roof lights. 45 Merrivale Gardens, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0908: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 9 Kemishford, Mayford
Horsell
2023/0906: Erection of a single-storey side extension and enlargement of existing dormer. 6 Brynford Close, Horsell
2023/0909: Erection of a two-storey side extension and part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage. Addition of nine solar panels to the side and rear elevations. 2 Rosehill Avenue, Horsell
2023/0899: Retention of engineering operations comprising the redistribution of soil in rear garden to form a level garden and landscaping (retrospective). Ashleigh, Horsell Rise, Horsell
St John’s
2023/0875: Demolition of all existing buildings and structures and construction of a new commercial/industrial estate of 12 units together with parking, hard and soft landscaping and associated ancillary works. Units 5, 11 and 12 within use class E (g) (commercial, business and service) only, Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 10 within use class E (g) (commercial, business and service) or use class B8 (storage or distribution) and Units 7, 8 and 9 within use class E (g) (commercial, business and service), use class B2 (general industry) or use class B8 (storage or distribution). Goldsworth Road Industrial Estate, Woking