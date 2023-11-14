2023/0875: Demolition of all existing buildings and structures and construction of a new commercial/industrial estate of 12 units together with parking, hard and soft landscaping and associated ancillary works. Units 5, 11 and 12 within use class E (g) (commercial, business and service) only, Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 6 and 10 within use class E (g) (commercial, business and service) or use class B8 (storage or distribution) and Units 7, 8 and 9 within use class E (g) (commercial, business and service), use class B2 (general industry) or use class B8 (storage or distribution). Goldsworth Road Industrial Estate, Woking