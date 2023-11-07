Woking Borough Council planning applications
Canalside
2023/0889: Erection of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions following demolition of existing side extension. The Old Vicarage, 562 Woodham Lane, Woking
2023/0753: Proposed single-storey side and rear extension along with conversion of the ground-floor dwelling into two flats. 1 North Road, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0883: Retrospective planning permission for 1.8m-high side fencing and permeable hard standing to side. 71 Westmead, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0881: Alterations to fenestration on front elevation. Little Mingary, Bagshot Road, Woking
2023/0891: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for fenestration alterations. Warehams Farm, Sutton Green Road, Sutton Green
Hoe Valley
2023/0874: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for garage conversion and associated external alterations. 21 Lime Grove, Westfield
2023/0886: Erection of two-storey side and rear extensions. Erection of a single-storey front extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 69 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Horsell
2023/0892: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing garage and sunroom. Ramblers, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
2023/0897: Erection of a detached double garage following demolition of the existing garage. Erection of a single-storey side extension with open porch canopy. Existing front- and rear-elevation gables to be rendered following removal of tile hanging. 6 Brynford Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0894: Erection of a single-storey front extension. 36A Queens Road, Knaphill
2023/0851: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 4 Orchard Mews, Knaphill
2023/0884: Erection of a first-floor extension to provide a 1.5-storey dwelling together with a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. 56 Lower Guildford Road, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0793: Change of use of the land from agriculture to residential garden land and construction of new timber fence and entrance gates. The erection of two outbuildings and a pergola (part retrospective). Barnaby House, Roundbridge Park, Old Woking Road, Woking
2023/0888: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for two side dormers and insertion of gable-end window. Fenestration alterations. 2 Westerfolds Close, Woking
2023/0887: Erection of a glass roof canopy between existing extension and garage. 2 Westerfolds Close, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0885: Erection of a part single-storey, part two-storey side and rear extension. 57 Lincoln Drive, Pyrford
2023/0847: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension. 119 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/0865: Formation of new vehicular access. 36 Falstone, Woking