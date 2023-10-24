2023/0008 (CONSULT): Informal consultation for the full and partial demolition of existing buildings within the Brooklands College campus, development of existing education facilities including external refurbishment and alterations of retained buildings, new and reconfigured entrances and the construction of a new three-storey college building, and provision of a new sports hall and linked entrance building. Change of use of Brooklands House and the existing College Gatehouse to residential use and external works to both buildings, and the provision of residential units including provision of affordable housing, an extensive landscaping scheme including the provision of a suitable alternative natural green space (SANG), car and cycle parking, new substations and plant, new boundary treatments and other associated works. Elmbridge Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking