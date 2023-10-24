Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0843: Erection of one side dormer and changes to fenestration. 73 Hollies Avenue, West Byfleet
2023/0823: Prior approval under the provisions of schedule 2, part 20, class ZA of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) for the demolition of existing two-storey detached building together with the construction of a replacement four-storey building providing 32 flats together with associated works permitted by part 20, class ZA. Allenbuild House, Oyster Lane, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0842: Part retrospective planning permission for a single-storey rear extension and rear decking. Oaklands, 521 Woodham Lane, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0852: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Bridge Acre, Littlewick Road, Knaphill
Horsell
2023/0812: Proposed porch addition and external alterations to the existing Pro Shop, erection of a detached single-storey buggy store to replace an existing storage building and the erection of an on-course detached WC unit. New Zealand Golf Club, 470 Woodham Lane, Woking
2023/0706: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. The Bleak, 3 Anthonys Cottages, Chertsey Road, Woking
Horsell East and Woodham
2023/0008 (CONSULT): Informal consultation for the full and partial demolition of existing buildings within the Brooklands College campus, development of existing education facilities including external refurbishment and alterations of retained buildings, new and reconfigured entrances and the construction of a new three-storey college building, and provision of a new sports hall and linked entrance building. Change of use of Brooklands House and the existing College Gatehouse to residential use and external works to both buildings, and the provision of residential units including provision of affordable housing, an extensive landscaping scheme including the provision of a suitable alternative natural green space (SANG), car and cycle parking, new substations and plant, new boundary treatments and other associated works. Elmbridge Borough Council, Gloucester Square, Woking
Knaphill
2023/0816: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 14 Doversmead, Knaphill
2023/0864: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 5 Staveley Way, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0848: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and new raised patio. 38 Mount Hermon Road, Woking
St John’s
2023/0764: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 46 Northwood Avenue, Knaphill
2023/0769: Proposed insertion of window in side elevation and part conversion of garage to habitable accommodation. 21 Abingdon Close, Woking