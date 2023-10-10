Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0797: Erection of a side and rear covered porch. 75 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0803: Erection of a two-storey and part single-storey rear extension. Erection of one rear dormer and one front roof light. 1 Walton Terrace, Woking
2023/0807: Erection of two-storey front extension, part first-floor rear extension, increase to ridge and installation of EV charging point. Willowdene, 31 The Riding, Woodham,
2023/0798: Erection of part single-, part one-and-a-half-storey rear extension with raised terrace and planters following demolition of existing conservatory, first-floor side extension, extension to side dormer and addition of front-facing dormer. 10 Laurel Crescent, Woodham
2023/0757: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension, single-storey front extension following partial demolition of existing garage, rear dormer window and erection of detached front garage to 481 Woodham Lane. Erection of detatched car port to frontage of 483 Woodham Lane and alterations to existing vehicular access arrangements for both dwellings. 481 and 483 Woodham Lane, Woking
2023/0824: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 136 St Michael’s Road, Sheerwater
Goldsworth Park
2023/0818: Change of use from amenity land to private residential garden with boundary fencing (retrospective). 16 Bishops Wood, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0735: Erection of a front porch and single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear covered area. 107A Westfield Road, Westfield
2023/0811: Erection of a two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Erection of front porch following relocation of existing side entrance to front elevation. 14 Ellis Farm Close, Mayford
2023/0815: Prior notification for the proposed enlargement of one-storey dwelling house by construction of an additional storey with a proposed ridge height of 8.41m (part 1, class AA). 20 Hillside, Woking
2023/0713: Lawful Development Certificate (Existing) to establish whether, on the balance of probability, the operations associated with the construction of the swimming pool, pool house and outbuilding were completed in May 2018. 180 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2023/0808: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing shed. 6 Quartermaine Avenue, Westfield
2023/0810: Erection of a two-storey side extension and part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension. 11 Balfour Avenue, Westfield
Horsell
2023/0819: Installation of security fencing and gates within the McLaren Technology Centre service yard. McLaren Support Services Ltd, McLaren Technology Centre, Chertsey Road, Woking
Knaphill
2023/0792: Retrospective variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of 2022/0547 (demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling) to change the utility room’s window to a door and add two windows in the ground floor’s north (side) elevation. 21 Oak Tree Road, Knaphill
2023/0459: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 27 Beechwood Road, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0768: Erection of a front car port. 194 Old Woking Road, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0747: Joint application for the erection of a replacement roof to 34 and 36 Beaufort Road to increase the ridge height and increase the roof pitch from 33 to 37 degrees. 34 and 36 Beaufort Road, Maybury
2023/0791: Change of use from care home (use class C2) to residential (use class C3) comprising 13 flats and alterations to fenestration, with car parking, cycle parking and bin store. Avens Court, 1 Broomcroft Drive, Pyrford
2023/0813: Retrospective consent for the erection of a front boundary wall, part metal fencing with a maximum height of 1.92m and two timber gates. 1 Norfolk Farm Road, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/0804: Erection of a side dormer with associated alterations. 136 Goldsworth Road, Woking
2023/0788: Erection of new and replacement of old, tiered decking and living areas with associated hard and soft landscaping. Erection of garden office with paved/stepped access. Zip line and associated works. Reconfigure and reuse the existing rockery stone to create new garden steps (replacing some of the existing timber steps) within some of the existing shrub borders. Seymour House, Firbank Lane, St John’s