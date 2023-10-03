Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0780: Erection of part two-storey/part single-storey front, side and rear extensions, replacement garage with accommodation over and front entrance gates. Oakcroft, Dartnell Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0786: Proposed additional access to front elevation serving the ground-floor unit, with fenestration alterations. 1-2 Harland House, 44 Commercial Way, Woking
2023/0785: Prior approval under part 3, class MA of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 for the conversion of first-floor space into a four-bedroom flat (C3 use). 1-2 Harland House, 44 Commercial Way, Woking
Goldsworth Park
2023/0728: Erection of a front porch and side chimney. Addition of white render to front, side and rear elevations, cladding to dormers and changes to fenestration. Tetherdown, Littlewick Road, Knaphill
2023/0545: Insertion of rear bifold doors. 22 Venton Close, Woking
Horsell
2023/0783: Erection of a first-floor front extension. 7 Southcote, Horsell
2023/0790: Erection of a first-floor front and side extension, single-storey rear extension, garage conversion into habitable rooms and fenestration alterations. Erection of a detached double garage. 3 Heathlands Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0794: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 5.5m, maximum height of 3.44m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.39m following demolition of existing extension. Ridgeway, Limecroft Road, Knaphill
2023/0774: Creation of hard standing in rear garden. 2 Shetland Close, Woking
Mount Hermon
2023/0782: Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of planning permission 2022/0348 (erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey extension to the western elevation, erection of single-storey extension to the eastern elevation of garage and erection of a new roof linking the house and garage) to allow minor amendment to fenestration and layout changes. Manor Heath, Knowl Hill, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0771: Erection of a single-storey side extension with pitched roof, extended rear first-floor balcony with obscure-glass privacy screens, extended front dormer with hipped roof to existing front dormer, loft conversion with side and rear roof dormer extensions and three roof lights to front roof slope. Cranbrook, Pyrford Road, West Byfleet
2023/0795: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension, following demolition of existing garage. 8 Peatmore Avenue, Pyrford
2023/0806: Formation of a new vehicular access and creation of hard standing. 7 Princess Gardens, Maybury
2023/0779: Enlargement of a dwelling house by construction of an additional storey and alterations to fenestration. Qaro, Pyrford Heath, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/0796: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Freskin, Jackmans Lane, St John’s