Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0542: Erection of a rear conservatory. 16 Royston Road, Byfleet
2023/0781: Erection of a two-storey rear extension, six side dormers, one front roof light and one first-floor window in the front elevation. 169 High Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0784: Environmental impact assessment screening opinion request in relation to proposed demolition of existing buildings to provide a new 11-storey (ten storeys plus ground floor) building comprising class E office space (levels two to ten) and flexible class E ground- and first-floor space, cycle parking facilities and associated public-realm improvements. 33 to 41 Chobham Road, Cleary Court, Woking, and 2 Christchurch Way, Woking
2023/0627: Installation of two new heat pumps with associated ductwork at roof level. Woking Library, Gloucester Walk, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0777: Alterations to existing fenestration to rear outbuilding. Little Frankley, Sun Hill, Hook Heath, Woking
2023/0738: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 5m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. Bramley, Wych Hill Lane, Woking
Horsell
2023/0767: Insertion of two side roof lights. 3 Instow, Castle Road, Horsell
2023/0775: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 2 Watts Lea, Horsell Birch, Horsell
2023/0740: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing conservatory. Addition of a pitched roof to existing front porch and conversion of garage into habitable room. Linden Lee, 58 Cheapside, Horsell
2023/0789: Formal consultation from Surrey Heath Borough Council for application under class A, part 16 of schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) to determine if prior approval is required for the installation of a 15m-high 5G phase-nine slimline monopole telecommunications mast with cabinet and associated ancillary works (reference 23/0937/GPD). Highway verge opposite Mimbridge, Station Road, Chobham
Knaphill
2023/0690: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding to be used as annex to the main house. 39 Oak Tree Road, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0773: Erection of a conservatory following demolition of existing conservatory. 5 Heathside Gardens, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0695: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. 2 Lady Place Barns, Church Hill, Pyrford
2023/0742: Erection of a two-storey side and part two-storey rear extension and single-storey rear extension. Alterations to existing vehicular access. 28 Bassett Road, Maybury, Woking
St John’s
2023/0754: Certificate of Lawful Development for single-storey extension to existing food-technology classroom and new paving and bollards. The Winston Churchill School, Hermitage Road, St John’s