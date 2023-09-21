Byfleet And West Byfleet
2023/0739: Erection of a two-storey front extension. 27 Blackwood Close, West Byfleet.
2023/0751: Advertisement Consent for the display of marketing signage on existing construction hoarding fronting Station Approach and Old Woking Road. Land North Of Old Woking Road And, East Of Station Approach, West Byfleet.
2023/0766: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 1 Binfield Close, Byfleet, West Byfleet.
Canalside
2023/0752: Prior Approval under the Class MA provision for change of use of part of the first and second floor into class C3 (residential dwelling) to provide 2x flats. Hollywood House, Church Street East, Woking.
2023/0731: Erection of 26No storage units (Class B8). C Products Ltd, Richmond House, Forsyth Road, Sheerwater, Woking.
2023/0724: Advertisement consent for 5x externally illuminated fascia signs over side windows and entrance and application of window vinyls. Budgens, 1 Chertsey Road, Woking.
Heathlands
2023/0749: Erection of a rear outbuilding following demolition of the existing. 182 Connaught Road, Brookwood.
2023/0772: Prior notification for a single storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6.00m, maximum height of 2.99m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.65m. 59 Egley Road, Woking.
Hoe Valley
2023/0770: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension. 46 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield.
2023/0714: Erection of a part first floor rear extension and change existing part ground floor rear extension from pitched roof to flat. 116 Rydens Way, Old Woking.
Horsell
2023/0733: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension and insertion of 2No rooflights. Cherry Tree Cottage, Viggory Lane, Horsell.
2023/0759: Erection of an outbuilding to be used as a granny annexe for ancillary use to the main dwelling. 27 Claydon Road, Woking.
2023/0760: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for use of land for the stationing of a mobile home for ancillary use to the main dwelling. 27 Claydon Road, Woking.
2023/0776: Insertion of 2x front rooflights, alterations to the roof of single storey front element, and alterations to fenestration and external material finishes (Retrospective). Ashleigh, Horsell Rise, Horsell.
Knaphill
2023/0758: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension with monopitched tiled roof and glazed infill of existing porch. 20 Chequer Tree Close, Woking.
Mount Hermon
2023/0756: Change of use of ground floor unit from flexible Use Class E(a)/E(b)/E(d) (commercial) to Use Class C3 (Residential) to allow for 2x 2 bed flats and 1x Studio flat and associated external alterations and terraces. Harrington Place, Heathside Crescent, Woking.
2023/0744: Erection of a two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension. Conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and removal of two trees in a Conservation Area. High Tor House, Heathside Park Road, Woking.
Pyrford
2023/0750: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, change front and rear dormer windows from flat to pitched roof, erect a front infill porch and extend front porch. Silver Buckle, 1A Lincoln Drive, Pyrford.
St John's
2023/0741: Erection of a single-storey side extension and front infill porch. 16 Wilders Close, Woking.
2023/0746: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. 52 Northwood Avenue, Knaphill.
2023/0748: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing lean-to. 99 Raglan Road, St John's.
2023/0763: Advertisement consent for 1no black aluminium 3mm facia tray & flat cut white acrylic lettering along with vinyl graphics for window & door glazing. The Pine Factory, 8 - 10 Gorsewood Road, St John's.
2023/0762: Proposed change of use from commercial (Class E - retail) to Sui Generis for use as a tattoo shop. The Pine Factory, 8 - 10 Gorsewood Road, St John's.