Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0721: Erection of a garage/outbuilding. Vermont Lodge West Hall, Parvis Road, West Byfleet
Heathlands
2023/0687: Listed building consent for demolition of a 20th-century extension and construction of a single-storey rear extension. Sutton Green House, Foxes Path, Sutton Green
2023/0686: Demolition of a 20th-century extension and construction of a single-storey rear extension. Sutton Green House, Foxes Path, Sutton Green
Hoe Valley
2023/0723: Listed building consent to replace 11 existing casement windows with new windows. The Old House, 215 Old Woking Road, Woking
Knaphill
2023/0704: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear roof dormer and two roof lights. 36 Nursery Road, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0587: Proposed erection of a two-storey dwelling with basement with associated subdivision of the plot, parking and amenity space provision. Spindleberry, 6 Friars Rise, Woking