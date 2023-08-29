Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0692: Erection of a rear pergola. 85 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet
2023/0705: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension. 2 Sheerwater Cottages, Sheerwater Road, West Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0711: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 37 Monument Road, Woking
2023/0490: Single-storey front, rear and side extensions to existing ground-floor shop, first-floor rear extensions to two existing flats with new access and new roof construction (resubmission of planning application 2018/1168 due to expiration date to commence works, along with additional information in order to discharge previous conditions 6 (acoustic), 7 (refuse and recycling), 8 (cycle parking) and 11 (hard and soft landscaping)). Ahmed Cash & Carry, 215-217 Walton Road, Woking
2023/0668: Change of use of the first floor from house of multiple occupation (sui generis) to four studio flats (C3 use) and associated bin and cycle storage. Atif Superstore, 103-105 Walton Road, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0707: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8.00m, maximum height of 2.42m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.33m. 20 Hillside, Woking
2023/0708: Erection of a two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing side extension. 3 Turnoak Lane, Woking
2023/0691: Erection of a two-storey side extension following demolition of existing garage. Alterations to rear fenestration. 4 Lockswood, Brookwood
2023/0701: Retrospective application for display of four internally illuminated projecting signs, one internally illuminated fascia sign, one externally illuminated sign, two non-illuminated fascia signs and two non-illuminated free-standing signs. Post Office, Mayford Green, Mayford
2023/0700: Retrospective application for removal of existing canopy, redecoration of existing shop front and installation of three external forecourt bunkers. Post Office, Mayford Green, Mayford
2023/0660: Listed building consent for replacement of three doors and four windows. April Cottage, 4 Foxes Path, Sutton Green
2023/0659: Replacement of three doors and four windows. April Cottage, 4 Foxes Path, Sutton Green
2023/0577: Erection of a two-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing rear conservatory extension. 182 Connaught Road, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2023/0602: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable room and roof alterations to existing single-storey extension. 33 Rydens Way, Old Woking
Horsell
2023/0712: Erection of a single-storey front extension and first-floor rear extension. Alterations to fenestration. 40 Russell Road, Horsell
2023/0698: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of the existing garage and sunroom and alterations to fenestration. Ramblers, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
Knaphill
2023/0709: Erection of a rear dormer and insertion of four front roof lights. 37 Coresbrook Way, Knaphill
Pyrford
2023/0715: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 31 Beaufort Road, Maybury
St John’s
2023/0683: Proposed external alterations to existing building facade including replacement of all timber windows with new white UPVC double-glazed units, replacement of double entrance doors on principal elevation with new aluminium powder-coated, framed glass doors. Global Travel Management, Kingsway House, 123-125 Goldsworth Road, Woking
2023/0684: Advertisement consent for the display of one fascia sign, two directional signs fitted to building and boundary wall at ground-floor level and four wall signs along with the reuse of the existing totem signage. Global Travel Management, Kingsway House, 123-125 Goldsworth Road, Woking