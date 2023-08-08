Byfleet and West Byfleet
2023/0637: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer and one front roof light. 67 Fullerton Road, Byfleet
2023/0654: Erection of single-storey front, side and rear extensions and new roof over to provide habitable accommodation. Roof raised by 1m and insertion of two side dormers and three roof lights. 85 Church Road, Byfleet
Canalside
2023/0601: Erection of a part single-storey, part double-storey rear extension and roof extension with two front and two rear roof lights. 22 Vale Farm Road, Woking
2023/0616: Erection of a two-storey side extension following demolition of existing garage. Erection of a single-storey and part first-floor rear extension. 44 The Grove, Horsell
Goldsworth Park
2023/0545: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the insertion of rear bifold doors. 22 Venton Close, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0606: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, raising of the ridge height to form first-floor accommodation, rear roof lights, rear solar panels and a front canopy (part retrospective). Hillcrest, Pyle Hill, Sutton Green
2023/0632: Erection of a two-storey side and single-storey rear extension. Changes to fenestration and replacement of tile hanging with render. 12 Fernhill Close, Woking
2023/0657: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. Willow Lodge, Goose Lane, Woking
Hoe Valley
2023/0624: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 48 Loop Road, Kingfield
2023/0609: Installation of an Andersen A2 home EV charging point. Weylea, Church Street, Old Woking
2023/0636: Listed building consent for the installation of an Andersen A2 home EV charging point. Weylea, Church Street, Old Woking
2023/0652: Erection of a single-storey side extension following demolition of existing lean-to structure and outbuilding. 83 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
2023/0653: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 83 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Horsell
2023/0628: Consultation from Surrey County Council relating to details of a response letter on installed surface and foul water CCTV survey and drainage layout pursuant to condition 19 of planning permission WO/2020/1090 dated April 15, 2021. Shaw Family Centre, Chobham Road, Woking
2023/0619: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for alterations to fenestration. White House, Guildford Road, Knaphill
2023/0651: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension, front porch and new roof to existing single-storey side element. 1 Guernsey Farm Drive, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0497: Alterations to building facade including replacement of existing windows and render. 1 to 3 High Street, Knaphill
2023/0623: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. 14 Doversmead, Knaphill
2023/0646: Erection of a rear dormer. 29 Oak Tree Road, Knaphill
2023/0656: New replacement glass shop front with central entrance door. Autumn Leaves Florist, 11 Anchor Crescent, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
2023/0611: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension with extended decking. Melbury, Constitution Hill, Woking
2023/0649: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Insertion of one front roof light and addition of solar panels. Woodpeckers, Ashwood Road, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0607: Erection of a two-storey front and rear extension following demolition of rear conservatory, single-storey rear extension and front porch. Mere Cottage, Pyrford Woods, Pyrford
2023/0625: Erection of a part single-, part two-storey side extension. Windward, 1 Coppice End, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/0604: Erection of single-storey detached outbuilding providing residential annexe accommodation. 132 Oakway, St John’s
2023/0605: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for erection of a single-storey rear extension. 203 Goldsworth Road, Woking
2023/0614: Erection of part first-floor, part two-storey side extension; single-storey rear and side extensions with sun deck and chimney; front and side extension to form new garage; demolition of current garage and conservatory. 5 Beacon Hill, St John’s
2023/0631: Erection of a single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, and alterations to side fenestration. 96 Sutton Avenue, St John’s