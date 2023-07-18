Byfleet and West Byfleet
CONSULT/2023/0006: Informal consultation for the installation and use of a two-storey Portakabin with metal steps and two portable toilet units providing welfare facilities to the permitted waste operations at Unit 11 and Unit 12, Wintersells Road (part-retrospective) (SCC_ref_2023-0079). Unit 11 and Unit 12, Wintersells Road, Byfleet
CONSULT/2023/0007: Informal consultation for change of use to a waste transfer station and recycling facility (sui generis) for the receipt and treatment of mixed, dry, non-hazardous household, industrial and commercial and construction, demolition and excavation waste, including the demolition of the existing building at Unit 11 and the erection of a steel-portal-framed building, picking station, storage bays and boundary fencing without compliance with conditions 1, 8, 11, 17, 18, 20, 29 and 34 of planning permission EL18/3802 dated July 17 2020 to allow for an amended site layout and amendments to drawings (retrospective) (SCC_ref_2023-0078). Unit 11 and Unit 12, Wintersells Road, Byfleet
Goldsworth Park
2023/0570: Formal consultation for erection of a new single-storey building to provide short-stay accommodation within use class C2 (residential institutions) with associated landscaping and parking (SCC_ref_2023-0097). Former Lakers Youth Centre, Goldsworth Park Centre, Woking
Heathlands
2023/0562: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. Little Birch, Prey Heath Road, Mayford
2023/0563: Single-storey rear extension to connect to existing garage, part conversion of garage to habitable space with increase in roof height to facilitate. Braegrove, Hook Heath Avenue, Woking
2023/0579: To install one steel column approximately 6.10m in height (from ground level) on Network Rail land to accommodate radio antennae and associated bracket at approximately 4.50m on said column (easting 499639.330; northing 158027.191). Network Rail land near Triggs Lane, Woking
Horsell
2023/0538: Proposed additional plant. Digital Realty, Unit 21, Kestrel Way, Woking
2023/0574: Retrospective planning permission for a rear outbuilding. 40 Hammond Road, Horsell
2023/0567: Erection of a first-floor side extension. Lone Oak, Littlewick Road, Knaphill
2023/0583: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and garage following demolition of the existing structures. 41 Meadway Drive, Horsell
Knaphill
2023/0588: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 11 Brookwood Farm Drive, Woking
Mount Hermon
2023/0564: Erection of a single-storey rear infill extension. Ravenscroft, Pembroke Road, Woking
2023/0505: Extension to Woking Community Hospital to create a new diagnostic centre and associated alterations to car park. Woking Community Hospital, 5 Heathside Road, Woking
Pyrford
2023/0477: Retention of fencing and lighting for tennis court (retrospective). Providence Field, Thorley Close, West Byfleet
2023/0573: Erection of a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension and changes to front porch. Merrie Oaks, Pyrford Woods, Pyrford
St John’s
2023/0569: Erection of a first-floor side and rear extension, single-storey side extension and conversion of garage into habitable room. 25 Five Oaks Close, St John’s
2023/0565: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, roof alterations to existing extension and replacement front and rear external doors. Internal and external fenestration alterations. Lydeways, 7 Firbank Drive, St John’s
2023/0571: Erection of a first-floor side extension with new pitched roof over, and single-storey rear extension. Alterations to fenestration. 5 Greenwood Road, St John’s