CONSULT/2023/0007: Informal consultation for change of use to a waste transfer station and recycling facility (sui generis) for the receipt and treatment of mixed, dry, non-hazardous household, industrial and commercial and construction, demolition and excavation waste, including the demolition of the existing building at Unit 11 and the erection of a steel-portal-framed building, picking station, storage bays and boundary fencing without compliance with conditions 1, 8, 11, 17, 18, 20, 29 and 34 of planning permission EL18/3802 dated July 17 2020 to allow for an amended site layout and amendments to drawings (retrospective) (SCC_ref_2023-0078). Unit 11 and Unit 12, Wintersells Road, Byfleet