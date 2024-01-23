Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2024/0007: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and front porch extension with pitched roof over garage, along with internal alterations. 5 Revesby Close, West End
Lightwater
2023/1286: Change of use from sui generis to residential (class C3) to enlarge the dwelling at 151 Guildford Road, with alterations to front elevations and ground-floor layout. 149 and 151 Guildford Road, Lightwater
2024/0017: Formation of a new driveway with vehicle crossover to the public highway and creation of two car-parking spaces. 6 Broadway Road, Lightwater
2024/0018: Formation of a new driveway with vehicle crossover to the public highway and creation of two car-parking spaces. 8 Broadway Road, Lightwater
2024/0019: Erection of a new front porch with pitched roof, hip-to-gable roof extensions with front and rear dormers and roof lights, along with new pitched roof over existing garage, removal of chimneys, fenestration changes and rendering to external walls. 35 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1120: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 50 Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
2023/1285: Proposed loft conversion into habitable accommodation with a new rear dormer. 28 Medhurst Close, Chobham
2024/0031: Erection of 1.5m-high timber fence at the front of the property. 27 Chertsey Road, Chobham
2024/0033: Erection of detached garage to front of property following demolition of existing garage. Little Pond, Kennel Lane, Windlesham