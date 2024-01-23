Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications

Bisley and West End

2024/0007: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and front porch extension with pitched roof over garage, along with internal alterations. 5 Revesby Close, West End 

Lightwater

2023/1286: Change of use from sui generis to residential (class C3) to enlarge the dwelling at 151 Guildford Road, with alterations to front elevations and ground-floor layout. 149 and 151 Guildford Road, Lightwater 

2024/0017: Formation of a new driveway with vehicle crossover to the public highway and creation of two car-parking spaces. 6 Broadway Road, Lightwater

2024/0018: Formation of a new driveway with vehicle crossover to the public highway and creation of two car-parking spaces. 8 Broadway Road, Lightwater

2024/0019: Erection of a new front porch with pitched roof, hip-to-gable roof extensions with front and rear dormers and roof lights, along with new pitched roof over existing garage, removal of chimneys, fenestration changes and rendering to external walls. 35 Curley Hill Road, Lightwater

Windlesham and Chobham

2023/1120: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 50 Heathpark Drive, Windlesham

2023/1285: Proposed loft conversion into habitable accommodation with a new rear dormer. 28 Medhurst Close, Chobham

2024/0031: Erection of 1.5m-high timber fence at the front of the property. 27 Chertsey Road, Chobham

2024/0033: Erection of detached garage to front of property following demolition of existing garage. Little Pond, Kennel Lane, Windlesham 