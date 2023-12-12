Surrey Heath Borough Council planning applications
Bisley and West End
2023/1189: Submission of details to comply with conditions 3 (materials), 8 (electric vehicle charging point) and 9 (cycle store) attached to planning permission 2021/0547 for erection of two-bed detached bungalow following demolition of existing garage, with 14 Pilgrims Way retained in a reduced curtilage. 14 Pilgrims Way, Bisley
2023/1208: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of an outbuilding. 28 Streets Heath, West End
Windlesham and Chobham
2023/1177: Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed erection of a porch and a detached car port. Greenacre, Broadway Road, Windlesham
2023/1184: Installation, on behalf of EE Ltd, of one transmission dish (to be fixed to the existing telecommunications installation). Hillier, London Road, Windlesham
2023/1196: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, alterations to roof and new front porch following demolition of existing rear conservatory/store and front porch. Fenestration changes and internal alterations. 8 Broom Lane, Chobham